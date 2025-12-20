Explosive document dump days out from Christmas exposes Govt's cynical attack on striking workers

Documents released under the Officials Information Act to the PSA expose the detailed advice the Public Service Commission received about the risks of stepping over the lines of political neutrality.

The Public Service Commission in an unprecedented move spent public money on social media adverts targeting striking health workers and others just days before the historic mega strike on 23 October.

"These documents are absolutely damning. They show Government knew exactly what they were doing - breaching political neutrality to advance the Government's bargaining position," said PSA National Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons.

"The warning in the documents couldn't be clearer: 'We are the system leaders for political neutrality. We must role model best practice - particularly to retain our credibility', officials advised.

"The documents paint a clear picture of the lengths gone to in attacking the mega strike, and expose the roles played by Ministers including the Prime Minister.

"The risks were abundantly clear. That's why the Auditor-General warned the commission following a complaint by Labour MP Camilla Belich, stating that the issue of public spending on advertising raised significant constitutional issues about political neutrality.

"There was an extraordinary amount of communication between officials and between Ministerial offices to check facts and consider risks because it's clear the risks to political neutrality were well understood by officials advising the Commission and Government.

"The documents also show the commission was prepared to spend up to $10,000 on the campaign, all unbudgeted for.

"The commission has promised an external review, but weeks after the Auditor‑General finding, it has yet to reveal who is doing that or what the terms of reference are.

"That independent investigation needs to be wide ranging and look carefully at each step of decision‑making and the role that Cabinet Ministers and the Prime Minister played.

"The timing of this document dump must also be investigated. The PSA was told on 3 December the information would be released by 9 January 2026. Instead, they've buried it on the Friday before Christmas.

"Political neutrality is an important constitutional convention contained in the Public Service Act 2020 and the Cabinet Office Manual.

"I've never seen anything like this - public agencies actively campaigning against workers exercising their democratic right to strike.

"At the end of the day, the time and energy wasted on this inappropriate spin campaign is time that should have been spent bargaining in good faith with unions representing the very workers who keep our health system running.

"The Government owes health workers and all New Zealanders answers from this extraordinary attempt to undermine a legitimate strike. Lessons must be learned."