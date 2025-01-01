Kiwis claim three medals in thrilling finale at Youth World Championships

New Zealand secured its first medals at the World Sailing Youth World Championships since 2022 - and delivered the country's biggest medal haul in seven years - after a dramatic final day in Vilamoura, Portugal.

The 13-strong NZL Sailing Foundation team claimed a silver and two bronze medals overnight, capped by an exceptional performance from 16-year-old Toby Wigglesworth in the boys' kitefoil event.

Wigglesworth started the final day in second place overall and sealed his silver medal with a fifth-place finish in the only completed race of the day for the proudest moment of his young sailing career.

"It feels amazing to be a youth worlds medallist; it was one of my dreams and one of my biggest goals," Wigglesworth said. "I spent many hours on the water, training with the rest of the New Zealand kitefoiling group, and a lot of time in the gym and preparing gear. It was just a great experience. This regatta was one of the best of my career, and hopefully, I can keep building on this."

The Kiwis also earned medals in both 420 fleets — the boys' and girls' two-person dinghy events. Seventeen-year-olds Tessa Clinton and Amelia Higson ended the final day in third overall, despite no racing being possible due to time constraints.

Clinton admitted the waiting game was nerve-wracking, but the delay ultimately worked in their favour, securing them a spot on the podium without further racing. She credited their consistency in a range of conditions and hard work leading up to the event for their success.

"We knew we'd probably do okay in the breeze, but we were unsure about how we would perform in the light winds. European sailors are known for their light-wind sailing, so when we had light days, we were nervous. But it turned out we sailed some really good races, which was awesome," Clinton said.

"We sailed four or five times a week in New Zealand - rain, shine, no matter the conditions. It was tough at times, juggling sailing with exams, and Amelia had to drive over an hour from Maraetai to Takapuna every day. But we never gave up and stayed focused. It feels great to know that all that hard work has paid off, but we couldn't have done it without our amazing coaches."

In the boys' fleet, Cam Brown and Oli Stone had significant ground to make up on the final day. Starting in seventh place, the pair mounted an impressive comeback, finishing second in all three races to secure third place overall.

"The last day of the regatta, we knew it was all on for a medal," said 18-year-old Brown, a veteran of three Youth World Championships. "We just needed three good races."

The young duo, who only began sailing together just over a year ago, stuck to their proven formula for success.

"Our goal was to just follow our roles and routines, and we managed to do that really well in the end," Brown said. "Winning a medal has been a long time coming, and I'm very proud of myself and Oli for achieving it."

While the medallists stole the spotlight, the rest of the team also delivered strong performances, showcasing the depth of New Zealand's sailing talent.

Tom Pilkington was 15th in the boys' ILCA 6 fleet, while Chloe Turner placed 18th in the girls' ILCA 6.

In the girls' 29er, Jess Handley and Bella Jenkins finished 13th, with Will Leech and William Mason 14th in the boys' fleet.

On the windsurfing front, Daniella Wooldridge was 14th in the girls' iQFOiL, while Ben Rist secured 19th place in the boys' competition.

Sam Mackay, Yachting New Zealand's Youth Programme Manager, praised the team for their resilience in challenging conditions and unfamiliar waters. This marked New Zealand's first podium success since Seb Menzies and George Lee Rush won bronze in the boys' 29er in 2022.

"It's been a cool week, but definitely testing. The event setup is fantastic with great facilities, and everyone stayed in the same hotel. But, being in Europe in winter, we had less daylight and more unpredictable weather. Many of the team raced the entire regatta in under 10 knots, while some faced gusts well over 30 knots on day two," Mackay said.

"The scheduling at Youth Worlds is tough since we share race courses, so you always have to be ready to race at any moment. We talked a lot as a team before the event that, while things on shore can change, once we push off the dock, we need to treat every race the same and be ready to go."

Mackay also highlighted the strength of New Zealand's young sailing talent, noting that the team is well-positioned for future success.

"There's been a lot of hard work behind this performance, and the team is really set up for future success," he said. "Most of this group have the chance to come back next year and build on what they've achieved. This is a real positive sign for the future."

Steve Armitage, Yachting New Zealand's Chief Executive, praised the preparation that went into the event - especially the connections with sailors in Yachting New Zealand's high-performance programme.

"Sam and our wider coaching team of Jenny Armstrong, Sara Winther and Andrew Brown deserve credit for the way they have prepared the team and guided them through the regatta," Armitage said. "The results on the water are testament not only to the hard work of the athletes, but also to the focus and dedication of their coaching staff, families and wider support teams."

New Zealand has a proud history at the Youth Sailing World Championships, with 58 medals - 17 gold, 21 silver, and 20 bronze - since the event's inception in 1971. The 2018 team set a record by winning four medals in Corpus Christi.

Past notable winners include America's Cup skippers, Olympic medallists, and Volvo Ocean Race sailors such as Alex Maloney, Blair Tuke, Chris Dickson, Russell Coutts, Dean Barker, and Stuart Bannatyne.

The team is proudly supported by the NZL Sailing Foundation (formerly the NZL Yachting Trust), Oceanbridge, VMG, and High Performance Sport New Zealand.

Final results from the 2025 World Sailing Youth World Championships are available here.