REVEALED: DOC $2 Million Campaign Shows Public Money Can Actually Make Money

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union can reveal that the Department of Conservation's "Always Be Naturing" campaign, which will cost $2.07 million, is projected to bring in revenue and savings of $16.4 million through private‑sector partnerships, donations, and value‑in‑kind support over the campaign's three‑year timeframe.

Always Be Naturing is funded through the International Visitor Levy and aims to increase volunteering under limited public funding.

Taxpayers' Union Investigations Coordinator, Rhys Hurley, said:

"Too often government agencies just spend on glossy ads with no measurable return. In this case, DOC has unlocked millions in private‑sector support, resources and expertise that would otherwise never have materialised."

"The lesson for other ministries is clear that private sector partnerships work. Instead of asking for bigger budgets, agencies should be focused on how to attract private investment and deliver real value."

"This should be the model going forward. Smarter partnerships, less reliance on the taxpayer, and a clear focus on outcomes rather than just spending money."

The Official Information Act response can be found here.