Media Statement from Scott Weenink, CEO, New Zealand Cricket  

I have advised the Board that I will step down as CEO of New Zealand Cricket on 30 January 2026.

After careful consideration, it has become clear that I hold a different view from several Member Associations, and the NZCPA, on the future priorities for NZC, including the long-term direction of the game and the best role for T20 cricket in New Zealand. Given these differences, I believe it is in the best interests of the organisation that new leadership takes NZC forward from here.

It has been a privilege to lead NZC, and I am proud of what the organisation has achieved in the past two and a half years. We have delivered exceptional results on and off the field, including record financial performances and the signing of long-term broadcast agreements with Sky and Sony. Our people have driven a culture of strong engagement and commitment, and NZC is now in a strong financial position.

I want to acknowledge the BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS for the pride they have brought to New Zealand. Highlights for me include the WHITE FERNS winning the T20 Cricket World Cup and the BLACKCAPS series victory over India and appearance in the Champions Trophy final.

I thank my NZC colleagues for their support and dedication, along with many stakeholders I have worked closely with, and the wider cricket community who have offered private and public support throughout my time at NZC. I also appreciate the great relationships I have with the NZ Government, ICC, member nations including the BCCI and Cricket Australia, media, and our broadcast and commercial partners.

While I am saddened to leave after such a successful period, I do not wish to create ongoing instability by continuing without the support of some key stakeholders. I depart with pride in the excellent progress made by NZC during my time as CEO, and confidence in the people in NZC who will carry the game forward. I will return to the role of Executive Chair of Xceda Group, subject to regulatory approvals, in the new year. I will take with me great memories of my time with NZC.

NZC Board Chair, Diana Puketapu-Lyndon says that "NZC acknowledges and thanks Scott for his positive contribution to New Zealand Cricket during his time as CEO, and wishes him well for the future."