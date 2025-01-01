OUT NOW Katchafire Revival 2.0 Album + Who You With Remix Single

Ahead of the release of the Revival 2.0, Remixed And Remastered album – out 9 January – Māori reggae rockers Katchafire tease us with one more single; Who You With (Revival 2.0).

"Who You With" was Katchafire's second single release in 2001, recorded at Wintec Studios in Hamilton, New Zealand. The song is about the band having fun in the early cover‑gig days playing in bars around Hood Street, said singer & founding member Logan Bell.

The Revival 2.0 album sees their platinum debut album from 2003 remixed by Logan Bell, Stephen Maxwell and Phillip McFarlane. "Originally recorded around 2000, the 'Revival' album was the band's first time together in a studio... Twenty‑three years on we got the chance, and it was really fun to hear the original studio performances. They still stand up today and it made me feel proud of those early recordings and the OG team," said Logan Bell.

Katchafire will celebrate NYE with a show in New Zealand, and a show in Christchurch with Maoli on the day the Revival 2.0 Remixed And Remastered album drops, January 9; before joining reggae icons UB40 for shows in Fiji and back home in Aotearoa.