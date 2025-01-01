Walk the talk, Mr Peters - vote against fire-at-will bill

NZ First leader Winston Peters says his party stands for the 'responsible face of capitalism' - now it's time to prove it by voting against the draconian Employment Relations Amendment Bill which represents the most severe attack on workers' rights in a generation.

In an end of year interview in the Post today, Mr Peters said 'We stand for the responsible face of capitalism. We're capitalists, but we believe in the responsible face of capitalism'.

"If Mr Peters truly believes in responsible capitalism, he'll vote against a bill that allows employers to fire workers at will by gutting personal grievance protections," said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"Responsible capitalism means workers have basic protections from unfair treatment. This bill does the opposite - it hands employers a free pass to sack people without consequence.

"Workers have already endured an unprecedented attack on their rights under this Government - pay equity scrapped for 150,000 women, the minimum wage suppressed, Fair Pay Agreements axed and 90-day fire-at-will trials reinstated.

"Enough is enough. If NZ First wants to be the responsible face of anything, it needs to stand up for working New Zealanders and vote this draconian bill down.

"The test of responsible capitalism isn't just words in an interview - it's how you vote when workers' livelihoods are on the line.

"We're calling on Winston Peters to walk the talk and do the right thing. Vote against this bill and show New Zealand that NZ First understands the importance of workers to a thriving economy who should not be easily exploited in the name of capitalism.

"That's the responsible thing to do Mr Peters."

In summary the Employment Relations Amendment Bill: