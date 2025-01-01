PSA members to vote on settlement of industrial dispute with Health NZ

Some 16,000 health workers represented by the PSA will vote on a proposed collective agreement early in the New Year to settle the long-standing dispute over pay and conditions.

After lengthy negotiations for three collective agreements representing mental health and public health nurses, Allied Health and Policy, Advisory, Knowledge and Specialist Workers, the PSA is recommending members vote to accept the latest offers (see below list of workers covered by the collectives).

"We are recommending PSA members accept what's on the table. The proposed settlements are better than the previous offers but don't contain everything we wanted," said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"The decision to recommend has been made by the respective bargaining teams to give members a clear view that we consider this is the best deal we can achieve now."

Under the proposed settlement for all three collectives, base rates would rise 2.5% on 1 December 2025 and 2% on 7 December 2026 together with other enhancements.

There is also some agreement for the union and Health NZ to make progress on staffing levels that keep workers and patients safe. This has been a key concern reflecting Health NZ's failure to recruit sufficient staff in a timely way and staff hospitals adequately.

"Our delegates worked incredibly hard to achieve this proposed settlement, and if agreed by workers, underscores why strong union representation is critical to achieving the best results for workers.

"These workers took effective strike action in October during the mega-strike and again in November to make their concerns heard loud and clear about pay and the underfunding of the health system.

"Many sacrificed pay at a difficult time to do this with cost-of-living pressures facing all, while others supported the strike action by providing life preserving services during the strikes."

Meetings will be held early in the New Year to explain the proposed settlement followed by voting on the deal.

"This not the end of the matter by any means. There is still more work to do to improve working conditions.

"Make no mistake, the PSA will not stop fighting for the strong public healthcare system that both healthcare workers and everyday New Zealanders deserve."

The three collectives covered by the proposed settlements: