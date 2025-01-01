More restrictions for Hawke's Bay as fire risk spikes

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is enforcing a prohibited fire season on the Tukituki West zone of Hawke's Bay as of 8am on Tuesday 23 December, until further notice.

During a prohibited fire season, no fires are allowed in the open and all fire permits are suspended.

This zone joins the Southern Hawke's Bay Coast, Porangahau, Ahuriri-Heretaunga and Tukituki East zones, which are already under a prohibited fire season.

Hawke's Bay's Te Haroto zone is moving to a restricted fire season as of 8am on Tuesday 23 December, until further notice.

A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an open-air fire will need to obtain a permit, which you can apply for at www.checkitsalright.nz.

The Te Haroto zone joins the Wairoa Inland, Tararua West and Tararua Central zones which are already under a restricted fire season.

Hawke's Bay District Manager Tony Kelly says the District has been experiencing consistently high temperatures and windy conditions.

"These conditions, paired with a lack of rain, have dried out the vegetation significantly. Now, the fire risk is extremely high in many places.

"Over the next six days, extremely high fire danger is forecast for Tutira, Crownthorpe, Napier, Hastings, Bridge Pa, and Central Hawke's Bay, especially between 25 and 27 December, and all other areas will have high to very high fire danger levels," he says.

"This means we'll be seeing high temperatures, high winds, and no rainfall. This is a bad combination when it comes to fire danger.

"Ninety-seven percent of fires in Aotearoa New Zealand are started by people. Our job is to protect people, properties, and the environment from fire, but we need you to do your part too.

"With Christmas just around the corner, please think very carefully about your actions," he says.

"If you're in a prohibited fire season: do not light any fires. If you're in a restricted fire season: go to www.checkitsalright.nz to apply for a permit and check on the day if it's still safe to light a fire, as conditions can change quickly.

"Consider postponing any spark or heat generating activity such as using power tools, mowing the lawns, and parking or driving through dry grass.

"Last weekend, our crews worked incredibly hard to put out two vegetation fires in Te Haroto and Hastings. We want them to get a break this holiday season to relax and spend time with whānau.