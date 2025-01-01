ACT welcomes landmark India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement

"This is a massive moment for New Zealand, and ACT welcomes the Government's announcement of a Free Trade Agreement between India and New Zealand," says ACT Trade spokesperson Dr Parmjeet Parmar.

"India is the world's most populous country and a major growing economy, strengthening our economic ties is long overdue. This agreement signals that New Zealand is serious about engaging with one of our most important economic partners.

"Two-way trade between New Zealand and India already totals more than $3 billion each year. This agreement has the potential to grow this figure significantly, freeing trade and reducing barriers making it easier for businesses on both sides to sell and invest.

"This is a great opportunity for New Zealand with easier access to Indian markets meaning more certainty for exporters and more choice for consumers.

"As a trading nation, New Zealand suceeds when markets are open. ACT has long advocated for breaking down barriers to our international trade and this agreement further solidifies how free trade is a driver of prosperity for New Zealand.

"In my role as ACT's Trade spokesperson, and someone who is also of Indian origin, this agreement is meaningful. New Zealand and India both shape my identity and seeing the relationship taken to the next level through a formal trade agreement brings a real sense of closeness and optimism about the opportunities ahead for both countries.

"For me, this is not just a strategic step but also human at its core. India and New Zealand share strong people to people links with many families, business people and professionals operating in both countries. This agreement will build on these connections allowing for greater pathways for collaboration in business and investment.

"I look forward to seeing this agreement deliver real and tangible benefits for New Zealand households and businesses, and continuing to strengthen our relationship with India into the future."