Putting Off Car Repairs Could Cost You Thousands Later, Warns Ultimate Automotive

WAIKATO

As the cost of living continues to bite, many New Zealanders are making tough decisions about where they spend their money. According to Darren, owner of Ultimate Automotive, one trend is becoming increasingly common and worrying.

“People are delaying maintenance they know needs to be done,” Darren says. “They might save a few hundred dollars today, but that decision can easily turn into a repair bill in the thousands down the track.”

It’s a pattern he’s seen before.

A Familiar Pattern from the GFC

With Ultimate Automotive approaching its 20-year anniversary, Darren has seen multiple economic cycles - and what’s happening now feels very familiar.

“We saw the exact same behaviour during the Global Financial Crisis in 2008,” he explains. “People could afford to get a Warrant of Fitness, but they couldn’t afford to service the engine or deal with preventative maintenance.”

The result? Small, manageable issues turning into major mechanical failures.

Why Skipping Maintenance Is a False Economy

Darren says many of the biggest repair bills Ultimate Automotive sees start with something relatively minor.

“Engines and transmissions don’t usually fail overnight,” he says. “It’s often a build-up - missed servicing, ignored warning signs, worn components that weren’t addressed early.”

Common examples include:

Engine failures caused by poor lubrication or overdue servicing

Transmission failures due to neglected fluid changes

Cooling system issues leading to overheating and engine damage



“These are the jobs that hurt financially,” Darren says. “They’re the ones that could often have been avoided with smaller, earlier repairs.”

A Knowledge Gap, Not Just a Cost Issue

One of the challenges Darren and his team face is that many people simply don’t understand what’s happening under the bonnet.

“Cars are complex, and if you don’t deal with them every day, it’s hard to know what’s urgent and what isn’t,” he says. “That can make people hesitant - or even suspicious - about recommended work.”

That’s why Ultimate Automotive takes a hands-on, transparent approach.

“We don’t just tell people what needs doing,” Darren explains. “We show them. We take them under the bonnet, explain what the part does, why it’s failing, and what will happen if it’s left.”

For many customers, that clarity makes all the difference.

Making Repairs More Manageable

Darren understands that affordability is a real concern right now - and Ultimate Automotive actively works to make maintenance more achievable.

“We’re always looking for cost-effective repair options,” he says. “That might mean prioritising work, staging repairs, or helping customers understand what genuinely can wait and what really can’t.”

The goal is to keep cars reliable, safe, and affordable to run over the long term.

After nearly two decades in business, Darren’s advice is simple:

“If you look after the small things, the big things usually don’t happen.”

Regular servicing, early intervention, and honest conversations can:

Extend the life of your engine and transmission

Reduce the risk of unexpected breakdowns

Save thousands in avoidable repair costs



“In tough economic times, preventative maintenance matters more than ever,” Darren says. “It’s about protecting what’s often your second biggest investment.”

As Ultimate Automotive approaches its 20th year in business, the team continues to rely on the same principles that have carried them through previous downturns: transparency, education, and practical solutions.

“We’re here to help people make informed decisions,” Darren says. “Not just for today — but for the long run.”