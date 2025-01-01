Bonus Point System introduced to Women's Super Smash

A new points structure will apply to the women's Super Smash this season to promote higher scoring cricket that aligns with the evolving standards of the international game.

Teams can only receive one bonus point - through either scoring 150 runs or more, regardless of batting first or second, or achieving a run rate of >1.25x that of the opposition in the second innings. Bonus points will not apply to the elimination and grand finals.

An internal analysis of current global trends in international and leading domestic competitions reflected a clear acceleration in scoring rates, boundaries percentages and first-innings averages, signaling a clear shift in what now constitutes competitive T20 performances.

WHITE FERNS head coach Ben Sawyer said the revised points structure will incentivise performance bevhaviours that enhance New Zealand's prospects of success on the international stage.

"It's an exciting addition to the competition," said Sawyer.

"It'll reward both aggressive batting and proactive wicket-taking bowling plans, which are the key skillsets required in this format.

"We hope that it'll encourage teams to align their style of play with international standards, which in turn elevates the domestic game and strengthen players' international readiness.

"We're expecting high scoring matches next year at the T20 World Cup in June, so this is a great opportunity for our players to get ready for that.

Sawyer acknowledged the bonus point structure is not a silver bullet that will improve the batting standards but is a step in the right direction.

"We're not suggesting that the revised points structure is the single solution.

"Individual skill, tactical awareness and coaching still plays a major role in improving the general batting standards in the women's game."

Wellington Blaze head coach Jonny Bassett-Graham said he was fully supportive of the change.

"I think it's a great development for the women's competition," said Bassett-Graham.

"It'll encourage teams to play a style that'll not only drive the standard of cricket forward but should result in entertaining T20 games.

"For the players it's about being agile enough to adapt and embrace a change that'll help them develop skillsets to break into international ranks."

The Super Smash presented by KFC begins on Friday December 26 at Seddon Park between hosts Northern Brave and Auckland Aces and Hearts.

All matches are available to watch live and free on TVNZ+ and TVNZ DUKE, with live scoring at nzc.nz and the NZC App.