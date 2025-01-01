Most facilities at Frankton Golf Centre back to normal after recent fire

Frankton Golf Centre, owned and managed by Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) on behalf of the community, is back operating close to normal after a fire on 13 December closed the driving range, club house and pro shop.

QLDC Acting General Manager Community Services Simon Battrick confirmed the chipping/putting green and eight of the 10 driving range bays reopened at midday today, and the Inspire Golf Pro Shop had reopened to walk‑in customers in a temporary portacom next to the original building.

"Whilst the main golf course, lessons and online sales were unaffected by the fire, it's a massive boost to have the whole facility back open, albeit with a few differences," he said.

"We've temporarily closed holes 8 and 9 of the course to allow safe use of the driving range bays, but we expect to reopen them in mid‑January after reinstating netting on the range that was affected by strong winds earlier this month."

"Everyone is welcome back at the pro shop to look for last‑minute Christmas presents for their golf‑mad mates or family members. If in doubt, buy a gift voucher! We're grateful for the amazing support from our loyal members and everyone who's helping our resident pro Jamie and the team at Inspire Golf get back on their feet after a very stressful time."

Mr Battrick thanked everyone involved with getting the facility back open, and said QLDC and Inspire Golf – that operates the course's coaching and retail services on behalf of the Council – were now looking to the future.

"It's been a monumental effort by our in‑house facilities staff and contractors City Care to get things back up and running less than ten days after the fire at a very busy time of year. We're incredibly grateful for the hours they've put in, especially during evenings and last weekend," he said.

"Whilst it's still a bit early to say for sure what the long‑term future of the fire‑affected club buildings will be, we're working through ideas before presenting these for Councillors to consider as soon as possible next year."

"For now, we want to get the message out there that Frankton Golf Centre is open over the summer holidays when we know our members, locals and visitors want to enjoy the game against one of the most stunning backdrops in the world."

Prices at Frankton Golf Centre begin at $21 per adult for as many holes as they want to play.