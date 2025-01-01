Fernhill Fire Hawkes Bay Update #3

The fire at Fernhill in Hawkes Bay has been contained with no additional damage to structures.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Operations Manager, Assistant Commander Jason Hill, says the wind has dropped considerably from this afternoon's peak. Firefighters will continue operations until dark, and then patrol and monitor overnight.

Residents of the property where the fire occurred who were evacuated today will be staying elsewhere tonight, with assistance from Civil Defence.

Others who live across the road from the fire have been allowed to return home, on the understanding that if conditions deteriorate they may have to evacuate at short notice.

Jason Hill says that people in the area can expect to see flashing lights from fire trucks and other vehicles moving around the site overnight.

A fire investigator will be on site tomorrow, working with Police to establish the origin and cause of the fire.

State Highway 50 is expected to remain closed overnight.