Taxpayers' Union mourns the passing of Garrick Tremain

The Taxpayers' Union today mourns the passing of Garrick Tremain, widely regarded as New Zealand's finest and most influential political cartoonist of the contemporary era. Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers' Union, said: "Garrick Tremain was a national institution. His intelligence, humour, and insight shaped political debate in this country for generations. He had an extraordinary talent for exposing hypocrisy and absurdity with a pen, and he did so fearlessly. His passing is a genuine loss to us, and to New Zealand's political and cultural life."

"For decades, Garrick's work cut through political spin with intelligence, clarity, and unmistakable wit. His cartoons were never merely humorous; they were incisive, challenging, and often uncomfortable for those in power." "In recent years, we were honoured to count Garrick as a supporter of the Taxpayers' Union. His financial support was generous, principled, and grounded in a shared belief that robust criticism is essential to a healthy democracy," said Williams. The Taxpayers' Union extends its deepest sympathies to Garrick Tremain's family and friends. His unique contribution to public discourse will be profoundly missed.