Extra vigilance urged after boat overturns crossing Tairua bar

Waikato Regional Council is urging boaties to take extra care after a boat overturned attempting to cross the Tairua bar, in the Coromandel Peninsula, earlier today.

The 5.5 metre McKay aluminium boat rolled about 6.40am with two people on board. The skipper has told the council's Maritime Services team they were both wearing lifejackets at the time.

After hitting a large wave, the stern took on water which caused the vessel to capsize. Both people on board were able to swim to shore unassisted.

An ambulance attended but there were no injuries reported.

The situation was attended by Coastguard, the Waikato Regional Council Harbourmaster, Police Search and Rescue, Maritime New Zealand and Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

The vessel is submerged in Shoe Bay awaiting salvage efforts.

Tairua is a notoriously dangerous bar and has been deadly in the past, says Waikato Regional Council. Boaties should be aware of the serious risks of crossing a bar and the general recommendations for safety.

Never cross near low tide. Waves are significantly larger, the water is shallow and more turbulent, meaning your risk of capsizing is far greater.

Wear your lifejacket. These are legally required on ALL vessels crossing a bar, regardless of the vessel's length.

Log a bar watch with Coastguard. You can do this via VHF, or by calling *500 from a mobile. Once you're in the water it's too late. Take 2 minutes to log a bar watch and then make your crossing knowing someone is looking out for you.

Check the weather. Huge swells, high winds and generally poor conditions are indicators that you should stay on shore.

Know the bar you're crossing. The Waikato region has several bars, each is very different, and each comes with its own unique risks. If you're attempting a bar for the first time, ask a local or get in touch with the local Coastguard for advice before you tackle it.

For those considering crossing the Tairua bar, a video has been produced which provides excellent insight into the unique aspects of this bar: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8sCbQt8iMk