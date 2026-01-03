Fish & Game Seeks Feedback on Potential Sea Run Salmon Regulation Changes

Sea-run salmon populations in Canterbury are at critically low levels, prompting Fish & Game to seek public feedback on potential regulatory changes designed to increase the relative size of the spawning population. The primary way Fish & Game can influence the sea-run salmon fishery is by changing the harvest rate through fishing regulations.

The Central South Island and North Canterbury Fish & Game Councils are jointly consulting salmon anglers and the wider public on a range of options that could be introduced when salmon populations are within the "severe" population management band which provides for a one salmon season bag limit. Regulation change options include:

reducing the season length

limiting fishing areas

implementing a catch-and-release fishery (zero season bag limit)

or introducing a temporary season closure

The consultation process began on 1 December 2025. From 1 January 2026, sea-run salmon licence holders who have not yet participated will be emailed, and the survey will also be made publicly available on the Fish & Game website. Submissions close on 31 January 2026.

Steve McKnight, Chief Executive of Central South Island Fish & Game, emphasised the importance of collective action:

"We are at a critical moment for our sea-run salmon fishery. For future generations to experience the thrill of salmon angling, we must ensure enough salmon reach their spawning grounds. Regulation changes are not decisions we take lightly, but they may be necessary to give the fishery a chance to recover. Angler input is vital to provide a balance between conservation and the values of our fishing community."

"Anglers are at the heart of this fishery, and their feedback will guide us in determining which measures are most pragmatic. We know regulation changes can impact fishing opportunities, but they remain our best option to give salmon populations a chance to recover. This consultation is about working together to protect a precious species and angling tradition and ensure the salmon remain viable as a wild species in New Zealand."

Fish & Game encourages anglers and interested members of the public to participate in the survey and contribute their perspectives. An information pack outlining the proposed regulatory options is available on the Fish & Game website.

The Councils will review the submissions before making any recommendations on regulatory changes to the Minister for Hunting and Fishing. Any regulation change recommendations will be made with the goal of increasing spawning to provide a better chance for salmon populations to rebuild for the benefit of anglers and communities.