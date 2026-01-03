Health privacy breach exposes risk of Govt cutting IT experts in public health

The cyber security breach at privately run Manage My Health is a chilling reminder of how the Government blundered in cutting the jobs of many IT experts safeguarding the public health system.

The sensitive personal information of more than 120,000 patients using Manage My Health may have been exposed in the latest ransomware attack on New Zealand's health system.

"This privacy breach is a wakeup call for the entire health sector in New Zealand," said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"We have seen it before in the public health system with the Waikato Hospital ransomware attack in 2021 and yet this government failed to heed that lesson in forcing Health NZ to cut the jobs of experts running digital services.

"The risks are too high to play fast and loose with data systems - it's a ticking time bomb.

"Like Manage My Health, our hospitals are using outdated systems but have lost experts who understand their complexities and weaknesses.

"Last year the PSA asked the Privacy Commissioner to investigate the impact of cuts to Health NZ's digital services workforce but he refused.

"We call on him to reconsider this given the Manage My Health data breach.

"Patient information is highly sensitive and private, and New Zealanders should expect it's safely stored and not at risk from cyber security attacks."