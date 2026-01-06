Matakana Living: Why More Aucklanders Are Choosing the One-Hour Escape

For a long time, Matakana was seen as a weekend destination. A place you drove to on a Friday afternoon, stayed for two nights, then reluctantly returned to the city. But over the past few years, something has shifted. More Aucklanders are no longer just visiting. They’re moving.

Just an hour north of the CBD, Matakana has become the ultimate one-hour escape, offering the kind of lifestyle many people thought they’d need to travel overseas to experience. Coastal living, world-class food and wine, countryside views, and a village atmosphere that still feels personal. It’s the sort of place where everyday errands can include a fresh coffee, a farmers market stop, and a walk through a sculpture garden.

And now, with more people able to work flexibly or remotely, the idea of “live where others holiday” is no longer a dream. It’s a practical choice.

A lifestyle that feels like a permanent weekend

One reason Matakana continues to draw Aucklanders is that it delivers variety without feeling busy. You can spend your morning outdoors, your afternoon exploring local food and wine, and your evening back home in complete quiet.

For beach lovers, the options are hard to beat. Omaha Beach is a favourite for swimming and long walks, while nearby spots like Te Arai and Pakiri offer stunning stretches of sand and a more rugged coastal feel.

Then there’s Tāwharanui Regional Park, which many consider one of the best day trips in the region. With walking tracks, native bush, white sand beaches, and protected wildlife, it’s a reminder of how much natural beauty sits just beyond the city.

The village culture is part of the appeal

Matakana’s charm isn’t only about nature. It’s also about culture and community.

The Matakana Village Farmers Market is a big part of this. Every Saturday, locals and visitors gather for artisan food, fresh produce, baked goods, and small-batch treats. It has become a weekly ritual for many, even those who don’t live locally.

There’s also the village centre itself, which is packed with boutique shops, cafes, and restaurants. It feels lively, but not crowded, and it has that rare quality of being both polished and relaxed.

For art lovers, Sculptureum adds another layer. The gardens and galleries offer an experience that feels surprisingly international, making it easy to see why Matakana attracts people who want more than a typical small-town lifestyle.

Wineries and restaurants that rival the city

Matakana has built a strong reputation for food and wine. Award-winning vineyards and cellar doors sit just minutes from town, making it easy to spend an afternoon tasting local wines and enjoying long lunches with friends.

This is part of why the area appeals to Aucklanders who still want quality experiences, even when they leave the city behind. The lifestyle feels elevated, but not flashy. It’s refined in a way that suits the region.

Golf with views, variety, and prestige

For golfers, Matakana and the wider region offer options that are hard to match.

You’ve got:

Warkworth Golf Club

Omaha Beach Golf Club

Te Arai Links, a world-class destination course that has quickly become one of the most talked-about golf developments in the country

It’s not just about having one course nearby. It’s the fact that each one offers a different experience, all within easy reach.

Why people are choosing Matakana long-term

Matakana is still close enough to Auckland to feel connected, but far enough away to feel like a reset. That balance has become especially appealing for:

families wanting a calmer pace and more space

couples looking for a lifestyle change without going fully remote

buyers wanting a high-end home that can become a permanent base

downsizers who still want quality, comfort, and a sense of community

And perhaps most importantly, the homes available in the region are beginning to match the lifestyle expectations.

The rise of quality homes in lifestyle regions

As Matakana becomes a more permanent choice for Aucklanders, demand has grown for homes that suit modern living. People aren’t only looking for charm. They want high build standards, thoughtful design, comfort through every season, and low-maintenance finishes that hold up in coastal conditions.

Premium Home Builders like Aspen Homes are helping meet that demand by delivering homes that match the region’s lifestyle: elegant, functional, and crafted to a standard that makes living in Matakana feel just as premium as it looks.

Because when the setting is this good, the home should be too.

A one-hour escape that’s becoming a new way of life

Matakana has always been somewhere Kiwis escape to. Now, it’s becoming somewhere they choose to stay.

With beaches, wineries, art, markets, golf, and countryside all within minutes, the region offers a lifestyle that’s hard to compete with. And for many, the real luxury isn’t the destination itself. It’s the ability to make that lifestyle your everyday normal.