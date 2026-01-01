Fish & Game welcomes landmark outdoor access report

Fish & Game New Zealand applauds the Outdoor Access Commission's inaugural State of Public Outdoor Access Report, calling it a crucial step toward protecting and enhancing access for anglers and game bird hunters.

Access to rivers, lakes and wild places is the lifeblood of fishing and game bird hunting in New Zealand, said Chief Operating Officer Richie Cosgrove.

You can't measure what you don't monitor, and you can't protect what you can't measure. This report represents a vital first step in ensuring future generations can continue to enjoy the outdoor traditions that are part of what it means to be a New Zealander.

The report's findings align closely with Fish & Game's own recent licence-holder survey, which confirmed that access remains the top priority for anglers and hunters across the country. Nearly one in five respondents reported experiencing blocked access in the past 12 months, with 20.2% noting their access had reduced over their time as licence-holders.

These findings confirm the ongoing challenges in ensuring all New Zealanders can enjoy fishing and hunting opportunities, Cosgrove said. The Outdoor Access Commission's work in mapping public access areas and identifying gaps in our knowledge is exactly the kind of transparent, evidence-based approach we need.

Fish & Game particularly welcomes the report's recognition of several key issues, including:

Challenges around private occupation of unformed legal roads

The need to digitise paper-based easement parcels to give existing public access greater visibility

Opportunities to enhance access through overseas investment processes

Our survey of our licence holders found that 65.8% of licence-holders accessed hunting or fishing via public access points, while 33.2% used Fish & Game-negotiated access across private land, Cosgrove noted.

This demonstrates the critical importance of maintaining and expanding both public access infrastructure and positive relationships with private landowners.

Fish & Game supports the report's proposed opportunities, particularly allowing community groups to become controlling authorities for walkways and establishing a fund for placing easements on land with strategic public access value.

Access isn't just about recreation-it's about preserving our traditions, supporting mental and physical wellbeing, and maintaining the connection between New Zealanders and their environment, Cosgrove said.

We look forward to working with the Outdoor Access Commission, councils, tangata whenua, private landowners and other stakeholders to build on this important foundation.