Sandra's spider surprise: Potential new species discovered during KNE mahi

Little did Sandra Sñez know when she saw some small, unusual tunnels at a North Taranaki Key Native Ecosystem (KNE) that they were the home of a potential new species of spider.

The Taranaki Regional Council Biodiversity Officer was monitoring flora and fauna at the Mataitawa Bush KNE when she spotted evidence of the underground structures and, after a closer look, saw an Idiopidae or trapdoor spider she was not familiar with.

She took photos and, with the permission of the landowners, uploaded them to iNaturalistNZ. She was then contacted by Te Papa PhD student Shaun Thompson via the app as he suspected it was a new species due to that genus of spider (called cantuaria) having restricted distributions.

"Finding a new species is every biologist's dream so I was over the moon when Shaun got in touch to say it is likely a new species of trapdoor spider," says Sandra.

"I was also delighted for the landowners, Rob Hooper and son Mark, as they work extremely hard to protect these forest remnants, so this is a fitting way to reward them for their mahi," added Sandra.

"I know Shaun is excited too as it's not every day he gets to describe a new species of spider. He has suggested it should be known as the Taranaki trapdoor spider once it is correctly identified which might take a couple of years," said Sandra.

The new species is believed to be closely related to Cantuaria wanganuiensis, and is distinctive from that species due to the patterning on the abdomen. They live underground in burrows and have a lid/trapdoor over the entrance, where they ambush unfortunate insects walking too close to their home.

The discovery means the arachnoid is the most northern distribution of Cantuaria so far discovered in New Zealand.

Diverse and abundant in most ecosystems, spiders are important as they help regulate the population levels of insects and serve as prey for birds and lizards, helping maintain ecological balance.

"All native species in an ecosystem are important and interconnected, including spiders who play a vital role as key predators of insects," added Sandra.

The Council works to support landowners across the region through the KNE programme where significant remnant forests, wetlands, coastal turfs and dunelands are legally protected and under management.

Biodiversity Plans are created for KNEs which include funding for management actions. Staff work closely with landowners to offer support and technical advice on how to maintain or restore indigenous biodiversity, including regular visits to survey or monitor flora and fauna such as the trip where Sandra found the new species.

"We love working with landowners who are strongly committed to helping protect our biodiversity, so it was very pleasing to share the discovery with the owners of Mataitawa Bush," added Sandra. "It was a special day for everyone involved."