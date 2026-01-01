Extreme caution needed as more districts see fire danger spiking

The weather is already heating up as a heat wave passes through Aotearoa New Zealand.

Deputy Chief Executive Prevention, Nick Pyatt says updated weather forecasts now include Mid-South Canterbury and Otago, with parts of both districts set to experience extreme fire risk conditions this weekend.

"This means Northland, Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa, Marlborough, Canterbury, Mid-South Canterbury, and Otago will see elevated fire danger in the next two days, especially on Sunday."

This elevated fire danger is caused by a combination of high temperatures, strong westerly winds, and very low humidity.

"97 percent of wildfires in Aotearoa New Zealand are started by people. This means the public has a significant role to play in how the next few days go," Nick Pyatt says.

"We are strongly urging the public to not light any fires or carry out any spark/heat generating activities near vegetation.

"Under these extreme conditions, one spark can start a fire that will spread rapidly, be extremely difficult to control, and potentially cause significant damage."

Nick Pyatt also reminds everyone who has lit a fire in the last two months to physically check it's extinguished by raking through the ashes.

"Do not leave it to chance. If you're not sure, apply plenty of water to the area. Reignition of old burns is a common cause of wildfires and is preventable."

The fire risk is likely to remain very high over coming weeks in the Southern Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa due to continuing strong north-westerly winds and little to no rain forecast.

Visit www.checkitsalright.nz to stay up to date on the conditions and seek safety advice.