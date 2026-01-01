AUCKLAND

Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland web design agency Kiwi Web Design has launched TopRated.nz, a new directory website designed to help New Zealanders quickly find top-rated local service businesses in Auckland.

Built and owned by Kiwi Web Design, TopRated.nz is positioned as a practical alternative to cluttered directories and review platforms. Instead of endless ads or unverified listings, the platform focuses on curated service categories and clear presentation, making it easier for users to compare and shortlist businesses.

A Directory Built With Search and AI Discovery in Mind

TopRated.nz has been developed with modern search behaviour in mind. As more users rely on AI-powered search tools and large language models to discover services, the site structure prioritises clarity, context, and entity-based information.

Each category and listing page is designed to be easily understood by both humans and AI systems. This helps ensure businesses listed on the platform are discoverable not only through traditional Google searches, but also through emerging AI search experiences.

For Kiwi Web Design, the project also serves as a practical demonstration of how thoughtful site architecture, clean markup, and content clarity can support both SEO and AI visibility.

Showcasing Auckland Service Businesses

At launch, TopRated.nz focuses on service-based businesses in Auckland, with plans to expand into additional cities across New Zealand. Categories are built around real search intent, such as when users look for “top rated” services rather than browsing generic directories.

The goal is simple: help users find reputable local businesses faster, while giving business owners a credible platform to be discovered.

Built by an Auckland Web Design Agency

Kiwi Web Design specialises in building websites for small and medium-sized businesses across Auckland and New Zealand. The agency focuses on performance, clarity, and search visibility, with a growing emphasis on AI-first website strategies.

The launch of TopRated.nz reflects this approach. Rather than a client project, it is an in-house platform designed to test and apply best practices in modern web design, SEO, and AI-optimised content.

Businesses interested in improving their online presence can learn more at https://www.kiwiwebdesign.co.nz, while the new directory is live at https://www.toprated.nz.