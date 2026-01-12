Trueform Spas Celebrates 40 Years of Kiwi-Made Wellness

Helensville, Auckland – One of New Zealand’s longest-standing spa pool manufacturers, Trueform Spas, is marking 40 years of continuous local production and nationwide service. Based in Helensville, the 100% New Zealand-owned business has built a strong reputation for crafting durable, comfortable, and health-focused spa pools tailored to local conditions.

Founded in the 1980s, Trueform has grown from a small regional manufacturer into a nationally trusted name, delivering handcrafted spa pools across Aotearoa while remaining firmly committed to New Zealand-made quality.

Locally Made, Nationally Delivered

Trueform’s spa pools are built on-site at its Helensville factory using materials chosen for their performance in New Zealand’s climate. From UV-resistant acrylic shells to energy-efficient insulation and locally sourced components, the focus remains on long-lasting performance and easy maintenance.

Manufacturing locally also allows the company to deliver spa pools across the country with confidence, offering customers consistent support, faster turnaround times, and reassurance that help is never far away.

Putting Wellbeing at the Centre

While spa pools are often associated with leisure, Trueform has long positioned its products as tools for wellness. Soaking in warm water can relieve stress, support muscle recovery, and improve sleep. Many of Trueform’s spa designs include hydrotherapy jets and ergonomic seating, helping customers incorporate physical and mental relaxation into their daily routines.

“More New Zealanders are investing in their health and home environments,” says Managing Director Warren Leslie. “A spa pool is a simple way to create space for rest and recovery in everyday life.”

A Kiwi Business with Deep Roots

With more than 50,000 spa pools delivered since its founding, Trueform remains proudly independent and community-minded. The company supports local suppliers wherever possible and has remained involved in regional events and sponsorships throughout its history.

Now in its fourth decade, Trueform continues to lead by combining traditional craftsmanship with evolving spa technology. As New Zealanders look to improve their home lifestyles, the company is focused on offering practical comfort, backed by experience and care.

Trueform’s Helensville showroom is open to the public, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how each spa is made and a chance to explore the full range in person.