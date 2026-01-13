The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams opens at Circa Theatre January 24

Tom Wingfield has secrets to share

From the team that brought you Blithe Spirit, another classic masterpiece, The Glass Menagerie by Tennesee Williams is brought to Circa Theatre from January 24 - February 21 2026.

Tom Wingfield takes us back to his home life in 1930s St Louis, Missouri.Back to a family trapped by dreams and delusions. Times are tough. His solo mother, Amanda, a faded Southern belle, is hellbent on finding a better future for her emotionally fragile daughter, Laura, while Tom, a budding writer, is caught between his duty to his family and his desire for freedom.

Fiercely moving and seriously funny,The Glass Menagerie is an achingly beautiful story of four people struggling to conform to the expectations of others.

“ A play only remains a classic as long as it continues to yield new meanings.I’m thrilled to be exploring just that with my talented cast of new and established performers” Colin McColl

Featuring Circa stalwart Simon Leary as Tom and Hera Dunleavy (Blithe Spirit) as Amanda, with Jackson Burling as “The Gentleman Caller” and exciting newcomer Ashley Harnett as Laura, this is a rare opportunity to experience the urgent relevance of Tennesee Williams’ haunting and uncompromising masterwork.

The Glass Menagerie reunites director Colin McColl with Tony Rabbit (Designer). Their 40 year theatrical partnership has seen their work presented in Sydney, Glasgow, London, Brisbane, New York, Oslo and at festivals and theatres throughout New Zealand.

The Glass Menagerie by Tennesee Williams

Directed by Colin McColl

24 Jan – 22 Feb

Preview 23 Jan

Circa One

Tues – Sat 7pm

Sun 4pm

Special midweek matinees

1pm Thu 12 Feb & 1pm Thu 19 Feb

$25 – $60

Circa.co.nz