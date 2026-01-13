The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams opens at Circa Theatre January 24
Tuesday 13 January 2026, 11:41AM
By Jo Marsh
39 views
Tom Wingfield has secrets to share
From the team that brought you Blithe Spirit, another classic masterpiece, The Glass Menagerie by Tennesee Williams is brought to Circa Theatre from January 24 - February 21 2026.
Tom Wingfield takes us back to his home life in 1930s St Louis, Missouri.Back to a family trapped by dreams and delusions. Times are tough. His solo mother, Amanda, a faded Southern belle, is hellbent on finding a better future for her emotionally fragile daughter, Laura, while Tom, a budding writer, is caught between his duty to his family and his desire for freedom.
Fiercely moving and seriously funny,The Glass Menagerie is an achingly beautiful story of four people struggling to conform to the expectations of others.
“ A play only remains a classic as long as it continues to yield new meanings.I’m thrilled to be exploring just that with my talented cast of new and established performers” Colin McColl
Featuring Circa stalwart Simon Leary as Tom and Hera Dunleavy (Blithe Spirit) as Amanda, with Jackson Burling as “The Gentleman Caller” and exciting newcomer Ashley Harnett as Laura, this is a rare opportunity to experience the urgent relevance of Tennesee Williams’ haunting and uncompromising masterwork.
The Glass Menagerie reunites director Colin McColl with Tony Rabbit (Designer). Their 40 year theatrical partnership has seen their work presented in Sydney, Glasgow, London, Brisbane, New York, Oslo and at festivals and theatres throughout New Zealand.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience the urgent relevance of Tennessee Williams haunting and uncompromising masterwork.
The Glass Menagerie by Tennesee Williams
Directed by Colin McColl
24 Jan – 22 Feb
Preview 23 Jan
Circa One
Tues – Sat 7pm
Sun 4pm
Special midweek matinees
1pm Thu 12 Feb & 1pm Thu 19 Feb
$25 – $60