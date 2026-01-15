NZPFU requests Privacy Commissioner to investigate FENZ spying on striking NZPFU members

The NZPFU has received information detailing FENZ senior management misusing Auckland Transport CCTV to undertake surveillance of striking NZPFU members and their supporters, including members of the public.

The NZPFU has received information detailing members of FENZ Executive Leadership asking or directing Auckland Transport CCTV operators to access cameras in Auckland in order to watch NZPFU members at their pickets in Pitt Street, in Karangahape Road and at East Coast Bays. This took place in the FENZ Regional Offices in Pitt Street with a range of other Auckland managers and representatives from other agencies present.

We have also received information that at least one Auckland Senior Manager went to the Auckland Transport Control Centre on another occasion and their presence was explained as being there "to spy on paid firefighters" or words to that effect.

We assume the use of the CCTV cameras was requested to monitor emergency response to incidents during the NZPFU one-hour strikes. CCTV access would be useful to monitor road accidents. But accessing the cameras to watch striking firefighters, other NZPFU striking members and public supporters is a gross breach of privacy. We believe such use would be a breach of CCTV camera access and use agreements and policy.

This focus on striking NZPFU members' activities during the one-hour strikes says it all about FENZ's priorities.

The NZPFU has written to the Privacy Commission notifying of these serious breaches of privacy asking for an investigation to be undertaken with urgency in order to prevent any further similar breaches.

We are deeply concerned unlawful surveillance would continue during any forthcoming strikes. Wellington and Christchurch also have CCTV control centres, so we do not know if similar surveillance has been undertaken during strikes in other locations or on how many occasions.

The NZPFU has also made Official Information requests regarding this matter.