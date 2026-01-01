FENZ admits to spying on striking NZPFU members and public supporters

Media have reported that FENZ has admitted it used the CCTV cameras to undertake surveillance of striking firefighters, other NZPFU members and public supporters at NZPFU strike events.

This week the Union notified the Privacy Commission of the breaches seeking an urgent investigation as we are concerned FENZ may continue with surveillance of striking NZPFU members.

The NZPFU had received information detailing members of FENZ Executive Leadership asking or directing Auckland Transport CCTV operators to access cameras in Auckland in order to watch NZPFU members at their pickets in Pitt Street, in Karangahape Road and at East Coast Bays. This took place in the FENZ Regional Offices in Pitt Street with a range of other Auckland managers and representatives from other agencies present.

We have also received information that at least one Auckland Senior Manager went to the Auckland Transport Control Centre on another occasion and their presence was explained as being there "to spy on paid firefighters" or words to that effect.

In response to media requests FENZ admitted that it used the CCTV footage to watch our members and supporters at pickets.

The NZPFU has now written to the FENZ Board seeking immediate action for the serious breaches of privacy, unlawful surveillance which also amount to significant breaches of the required good faith in the employment relationship.

FENZ CE Kerry Gregory regularly claims he has zero tolerance for poor behaviour and he must now be held accountable for his involvement in these breaches.

We have notified the FENZ Board that we are in the process of finalising formal complaints to the appropriate Government bodies but were first giving the Board an opportunity to hold the most senior management of FENZ to account.