Loansmart Reaches 1,000 Reviews, Marks Milestone With Quiet Gesture

Loansmart has reached a major milestone, recording its 1,000th verified customer review after 17 years of operating in New Zealand’s consumer lending sector.

The milestone reflects thousands of individual lending experiences and underscores the company’s long-standing commitment to people-first, responsible lending.

To acknowledge the milestone, Loansmart has quietly recognised the customer who authored the 1,000th review with a $1,000 cash gift. The decision was made only after the review was posted and verified, rather than being announced in advance.

Founder Murray Greig personally contacted the reviewer to thank them for sharing their experience.

“We were very deliberate about how we handled this,” Greig said. “We didn’t want to encourage reviews for the sake of hitting a number.”

The milestone review was written by Sarah H, who described clear communication, friendly service, and consistent support throughout her lending journey. In her original review, she praised consultant Sahil for making the process straightforward and easy to understand.

After being contacted by Loansmart, Sarah followed up with a message describing the impact the loan had made on her household.

“We’ve paid all our bills off thanks to the loan and we are free to breathe a little,” she said. “This wasn’t possible without your team. We’re also going to be giving back to the community with this.”

Greig said the response was a powerful reminder of the real-world impact behind each review.

“She didn’t think they would qualify for a loan, but our team was able to find a solution that worked for them,” he said.

Loansmart says reviews have accumulated organically over time, often from customers who felt listened to after being declined elsewhere or supported through complex financial situations such as debt consolidation, refinancing, or changing personal circumstances.

The company is currently the only loan brokerage in New Zealand to hold affiliate membership with the Financial Services Federation (FSF).The FSF promotes responsible lending, industry best practice, and professional conduct, and supports members through advocacy, standards development, and compliance guidance.

“All of our consultants operate as registered financial advisers, which means every recommendation must be suitable, transparent, and in the client’s best interests,” Greig said. “Our FSF affiliation complements that by keeping us connected to industry best practice and ongoing professional standards

Customer reviews frequently reference clear explanations, respectful treatment, and practical lending structures - particularly in situations involving multiple debts or previous declines.

Each review represents a point where someone’s financial position shifted in a meaningful way,” Greig said.

Loansmart says the milestone reinforces its focus on responsible, people-centred lending as it continues to support New Zealanders navigating financial pressure. The company’s slogan Smarter Loans >> Faster reflects the ethos that underpins every customer interaction.