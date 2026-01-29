River City Signs Joins NZ Business Connect - Experience-Led Signage for Complex Environments

NZ Business Connect welcomes River City Signs, a signage business specialising in bespoke and large-scale projects for commercial, construction, and property environments.

River City Signs operates alongside Safety Genius within a family-owned signage and manufacturing group with deep roots in the industry. The wider group was built on decades of hands-on experience in screenprinting and signwriting, creating a strong foundation in both craft and production. Over time, this experience has been combined with structured business systems and operational discipline, enabling the group to deliver consistently across different markets.

In 2024, River City Signs was acquired to expand the group’s capability into more complex and custom signage work. While Safety Genius focuses on high-volume safety and compliance products, River City Signs operates in a different space, delivering signage where scale, design detail, and installation conditions play a significant role in the final outcome. The two businesses are closely aligned in values, but serve distinct customer needs.

River City Signs provides building signage, vehicle wraps, CNC routering, and full signage installation and removal. Its clients include business owners, building companies, property managers, and fleet managers who require signage that integrates cleanly with buildings, vehicles, and operational spaces. Projects are approached with careful consideration of site conditions, durability, and long-term function, ensuring signage performs well beyond installation day.

The team, led by Darwin, brings together financial oversight, strategic planning, and operational leadership, supported by experienced signwriters and production staff. This depth of experience allows River City Signs to manage complex projects with clarity, particularly where multiple stakeholders, tight timelines, and technical constraints are involved.

River City Signs is recognised for its practical problem-solving, dependable delivery, and attention to detail. Clients value working with a team that understands the realities of commercial and construction environments and takes responsibility for delivering signage that is fit for purpose.

NZ Business Connect is pleased to welcome River City Signs, a capable and experienced signage partner for organisations managing complex spaces and long-term assets.

Contact River City Signs:

https://www.rivercitysigns.co.nz

Phone 07 846 6042

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz