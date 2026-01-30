One Property Management – A Boutique, People-First Approach to Residential Property

NZ Business Connect welcomes new member Megan Brunel of One Property Management, a locally owned residential property management business built on strong relationships, clear communication, and pride in service.

After working in property management for a number of years, Megan played a key role in building and supporting other businesses within the industry. With that experience came a clear decision to establish her own business alongside a business partner, creating something focused on long-term quality, personal service, and a secure future.

One Property Management officially commenced on 1 September 2025. The business provides residential property management services for property investors and property developers, managing investment properties with care and consistency. Central to the approach is creating respectful, professional relationships between owners, tenants, and the management team.

As a boutique operation, One Property Management deliberately limits each property manager to a maximum of 80 properties. This ensures a consistently high level of service, proactive management, and genuine availability. The business is locally owned and operated, with decisions made close to the communities it serves.

A key point of difference is accessibility. Owners and tenants are able to reach the team 24 hours a day when it matters, providing reassurance and timely resolution of issues. Fees are kept simple and transparent, with no add-ons or hidden costs, offering clear value and confidence from the outset.

The values behind One Property Management shape every interaction. Properties are treated as if they were the team’s own, with no shortcuts or set-and-forget management. Communication is honest, clear, and timely, and people are always placed first. Strong outcomes for owners are balanced with fair and respectful treatment of tenants.

A proactive approach underpins the service, with a strong focus on compliance, inspections, reporting, and preventative maintenance. Pride in professionalism ensures every detail is handled properly.

NZ Business Connect is pleased to welcome Megan Brunel and One Property Management as a new member of the network, and looks forward to supporting her as the business continues to grow.

Contact One Property Management:

Facebook

megan@onepropertymanagement.co.nz

027 663 4663

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz