NZ Business Connect Welcomes Emblems – Promotional Products with Purpose

NZ Business Connect is pleased to welcome Emblems, a Hamilton-based business with more than three decades of experience in promotional products, awards, and recognition solutions, built on strong relationships, thoughtful design, and a deep connection to the community.

Emblems New Zealand was established in 1989 by Rob and Joy Gillard as a small engraving and medal business. From the outset, the focus was on quality workmanship and reliable service, values that continue to underpin the business today. Hamilton City Council became Emblems’ very first customer and remains a valued client, reflecting the long-standing partnerships the business is known for.

As demand grew, Emblems expanded its capabilities beyond medals and engraving into custom trophies, awards, signage, and promotional products. The business quickly gained recognition for its ability to deliver both standard and highly bespoke solutions, attracting high-profile organisations such as Athletics New Zealand, World Netball, and major national sporting events, while still maintaining a strong commitment to local schools, clubs, and community groups.

In 1999, Rob’s daughter Penni and her husband Sandy joined the business, bringing fresh energy and a shared passion for design and customer service. After years of hands-on involvement and learning every part of the operation, Penni and Sandy purchased Emblems in 2016, continuing its evolution while preserving the family values the business was founded on.

Today, Emblems specialises in promotional products, corporate and sporting awards, trophies, medals, badges, signage, and engraving services. Known for flexibility and creative problem-solving, the team works closely with clients to design products that are fit for purpose, distinctive, and aligned with the occasion they represent. From simple recognition items to complex, sculpted awards, Emblems prides itself on delivering solutions rather than off-the-shelf answers.

Community involvement remains central to the business. Emblems is actively involved in social giving and is a strong supporter of powerchair football at both club and national level, providing support that helps athletes and organisations gain recognition and visibility. This commitment reflects the company’s belief in inclusivity, opportunity, and giving back to the communities that support it.

Now part of the NZ Business Connect network, Emblems brings a legacy of craftsmanship, a people-first approach, and a genuine passion for recognising achievement in all its forms.

Contact Emblems:

sales@emblems.co.nz

0800 362 536

https://emblems.co.nz/

Contact NZ Business Connect:

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz