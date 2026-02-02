Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar firmed over the week and is now just on 60 cents against the US dollar.. The Aussie differential is tough for those holidaying in Aussie. Brent Crude moved up a little and is currently at $US65.76/barrel.



Wool: The wool prices are firming with strong demand from China. There is growing optimism in the sector



Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are steady to firmer with some upward movement in beef schedules. The expected grass growth following the recent rain will allow farmers to keep stock on the farm a little longer if necessary.



Dairy Prices. Rabo Bank is reporting some optimism for the industry this season following the last two good auction results. The next auction is this on 3rd February.



It is time to remember that it is National Lamb Day on 15th February. It is a Sunday this year so you have an opportunity to celebrate with a roast dinner or just some chops on the BBQ. It was 15th February 1882 when the first shipment of lamb left Dunedin for the UK. It is good to remember & celebrate our agricultural milestones & understand the importance of agriculture in the NZ economy.







Jim’s Weekly Rant:





The Prime Minister announced the election date last weekend, so we have until 7th November this year to consider what we want our country to be like for the next 3-years. The promises and the bribes will come thick and fast over the next few months as the various parties jostle for their positioning in parliament. We have already heard that National will just consolidate on its work to date with no promises of a new utopia. The Greens are keen to take us back to the stone-age without fuel and heating while Te Party Maori want to close all prisons by 2040 – I will be well dead by then so I will miss the fun they also want to set up a separate Maori civil defence system to protect Maori and the Maraes with a $100 million fund. The Labour have already signalled a “Capital Gains Tax” as we all need more taxation. You have all probably heard me rant about CGT in the past as it is an inflation tax or capital maintenance tax – they don’t understand the true definition of Capital Gains which can only occur over and above inflation!!. Act will continue to push the Treaties Principals Bill as they try to create a more equitable society and Winston’s party will play popular politics through the year. It is going to be fun, but the sad reality is that it is a serious game that is being played and we are the porns in the game. I would encourage you all to join a political party as that is where the influences happen, the MP’s rely on their committee people and members for local feedback. I would encourage you all to write down what you would like NZ to be like in 20-years and see how your vison aligns with one or more of the political parties. I would encourage you all to look at the various governments around the world and see what they are doing and how NZ might strive to emulate their vison or part of it. Do you want us to be like the Australian Albanese government, The UK’s Sir Keir Starmer’s or the Argentinian, Italian or Polish governments or do you want a Trump styled leader. There are good examples of good and bad regimes around the world and, being a small country, we can get it right. No government is perfect, but some have more good points than others and I am always reminded of Winston Churchills statement:



Any man who is under 30, and is not a liberal, has no heart; and any man who is over 30, and is not a conservative, has no brains. And another to assist us in our preparation please remember these wise words: The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings; the inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries. The recent polls in Australia and the UK have been interesting where the Australian First Nation Party led by Pauline Hansen is gaining in popularity along with the UK’s right-wing Reform Party lead by Nigel Farage. They are interesting times. I was pleased to hear the government has put more money into disaster relief, but I am confused when they give the Marae’s $1 million for their work through the disaster times, there are many other groups that help and to single out the Marae’s is wrong and sends the wrong message to other groups – next time just leave it to the local Marae!!! Your opinions and comments matter, but when discussing politics try to keep an open mind and take time to listen to others points of views without too much personal judgement – I was a t table discussing Trump the other night and one of the group worked himself up into a vitriolic frenzy over Trump to a point where the conversation had to be stopped and the guy left disgruntled and angry. No one learns anything in those situations, so stay calm and enjoy some of the banter and even serious discussions.that will take place over the next 10 months.