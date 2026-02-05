Powered by Our Community: Thank You to the Sponsors Behind the Frankton McDonald's Colour Run/Walk

With event day fast approaching, excitement is building for the Frankton McDonald’s Colour Run/Walk, made possible by the generous support of local and national sponsors and partners who have come together to back this community fundraiser. Set to light up Innes Common at Hamilton Lake on Sunday 15 February 2026, the event will run from 10am to 2pm, with gates opening at 9am for early check-in, filling the lakefront with colour, music and connection.

This 4km run and walk is designed for all ages and abilities, bringing families, friends and workplaces together in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). Every step taken and every ticket sold helps support families when they need it most. Full event details, tickets and donations are available at www.HamiltonColourRun.co.nz.

The Businesses Making This Event Possible

Community events don’t happen on goodwill alone, and this one is no exception. We’re incredibly grateful to the businesses who have stepped up to support this kaupapa.

At the forefront is Platinum Sponsor McDonald’s Restaurants Limited, whose long-standing commitment to family wellbeing and community connection underpins the heart of this event.

Our Gold level Sponsors – JP & Associates, After, Omega Finance, Aman Bali & Co, The Bottle-O Te Rapa and No.1 Motels – have played a vital role in bringing the Colour Run/Walk to life. We also acknowledge Blackfox Creative for providing creative direction across the event’s marketing and website.

Colour, Energy and Interaction on the Course

Participants can expect plenty of action along the route thanks to our Colour Station Sponsors, who will be out there creating memorable moments:

Wash Rite, adding both colour and cooling fun with a water-spray truck

Winger Motors

Hamilton Eye Clinic

Laser Eye Centre

Camarosa

Virtual Print

We also thank our Silver Sponsors – BNZ, Lorna Jane, Glenview School and Parry Group of Restaurants – for backing this community fundraiser.

Supporting the Event from the Ground Up

A number of partners are working behind the scenes to ensure everything runs safely and smoothly on the day. Our thanks go to:

TR Trucks

Sitech Systems Limited

Elyte Hydration

Eagle Security

The Warehouse



We also acknowledge MediaPA for their role in helping share the story of this event across the wider community.

Join Us and Be Part of the Colour

As the countdown continues, now is the time to get involved. Whether you’re running, walking, volunteering or donating, your support makes a real difference for RMHC and the families they care for.

The Frankton McDonald’s Colour Run/Walk is a celebration of what can happen when a community comes together. To every sponsor, partner, supporter and participant, thank you for helping make Hamilton Lake shine.

� Tickets & donations: www.HamiltonColourRun.co.nz

FRANKTON McDONALD’S COLOUR RUN / WALK

� Innes Common, Hamilton Lake

� Sunday 15 February 2026

⏰ 10am–2pm (gates open 9am)

Live music, face painting, photo booth fun, giant bubbles, splashes of colour and water, coffee, food trucks, kids’ activities, and emergency services displays will all be part of the day.