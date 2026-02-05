NZ Business Connect Founder Phillip Quay One of Three Speakers at Waikato's Premier Business Networking Event - LinkedIn Local Hamilton

Join Hamilton’s leading business networking event on February 25 and hear from award winning media expert Phillip Quay, pictured, who will be joined by Waikato Times editor Jonathan MacKenzie along with business owner, entrepreneur and politician Himanshu (Ash) Parmar.

LinkedIn Local Hamilton is a top rated Waikato business networking event designed for professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners who want to build authentic connections. This relaxed, social networking experience brings together Hamilton professionals, Waikato business leaders, and local entrepreneurs for meaningful conversations – without sales pressure.

LinkedIn Local Hamilton returns in 2026 to celebrate nine years of connecting professionals across the region.

The next event – The Changing Face Of Media – will be hosted by Ebbett on 25 February at their brand new car showroom at The Base – a modern venue designed to elevate the experience for attendees.

Daniel Hopper’s Story: A Turning Point in the Journey

One of the most powerful parts of the LinkedIn Local Hamilton story is the contribution of Daniel Hopper, a well known business figure whose involvement helped elevate the event to a new level.

Daniel attended one of the early LinkedIn Local Hamilton events and immediately recognised its potential. He saw how the format – relaxed, human, and community driven – was breaking the mould of traditional networking. Instead of transactional conversations, people were forming real relationships.

Daniel became both a supporter and an advocate. He shared the event with his network, encouraged other business leaders to attend, and helped amplify the message that Hamilton finally had a genuine, people first networking event worth showing up for.

His story is a reminder of something crucial:

‘A networking event grows when influential people believe in it – and share it’.

Daniel’s support helped LinkedIn Local Hamilton reach new audiences, attract higher profile speakers, and build the momentum that eventually turned it into one of the largest LinkedIn Local events globally.

Key Speaker: Phillip Quay – Hamilton’s Leading Media, PR & Digital Marketing Expert

Phillip Quay, a highly respected and award winning Hamilton journalist, PR strategist, and digital marketing specialist, is also the founder of the fast-growing business networking group NZ Business Connect.

Phillip Quay is known across New Zealand for his expertise in:

• Digital marketing and social media strategy

• Public relations and online branding

• Business storytelling and media communication

• Online visibility and Google ranking growth

• Global PR and international media assignments

As the founder of MediaPA and NZ Business Connect, Phillip has helped more than 200 New Zealand businesses grow their online presence through strategic PR, SEO driven content, and social media integration.

Phillip has delivered keynote presentations at major national conferences and is recognised as a leading voice in New Zealand digital marketing, social media education, and business communication events.

This event is ideal for anyone wanting to:

• Grow their Waikato business network

• Connect with Hamilton entrepreneurs and professionals

• Learn from a top New Zealand media expert

• Build authentic business relationships

• Improve their digital marketing and PR knowledge

Enjoy complimentary food, drinks, and genuine networking in a friendly environment, and kick off 2026 with the people who drive Hamilton forward.

Contact Phillip Quay / MediaPA

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: facebook.com/MediaPA