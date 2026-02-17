The Office's position on value for money: why it matters and what to expect

Public organisations spend public money on behalf of New Zealanders. With that comes a clear obligation to use resources wisely and to be able to show what that spending has achieved.

Value for money means achieving the best possible outcomes with the resources available. When public organisations can demonstrate that their spending delivers value for money, it helps maintain trust in them and the decision‑making.

Our position statement sets out the Office's shared understanding and expectations on value for money. We have an enduring interest in value for money, and we will increase our focus on it as we carry out our audits, inquiries, performance audits, sector engagement, and other work.

We share our views to provide clear, consistent information about our expectations and how we will approach value for money. We encourage all public organisations to read our statement and consider how well they apply value for money principles in their work.

In April, we will publish our strategic intentions for 2026 to 2031 and our draft annual plan. Value for money will feature prominently in both these accountability documents.