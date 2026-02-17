IRD Ducks Responsibility as Kidnapping Allegation Ignored

The Taxpayers' Union is slamming Inland Revenue for hiding behind tax secrecy laws instead of notifying Police after receiving an alleged kidnapping claim linked to a tax scam.

Taxpayers' Union spokesperson Tyler Groenewald says:

"When someone alleges they've been kidnapped, the response is simple: call the Police. Instead, IRD hid behind process."

"Tax secrecy was never designed to be a shield for inaction. Kidnapping isn't a tax matter, it's a serious crime."

Groenewald says the situation exposes troubling double standards.

"IRD had no problem sharing details with Meta. But when it came to reporting an alleged violent crime to Police there was silence."

"If someone suffers because they contacted the wrong government agency, that's not a minor oversight. That's a catastrophic systems failure."

The Taxpayers' Union is calling on Inland Revenue to explain why Police were not notified and what will change to ensure serious criminal allegations are never ignored again.