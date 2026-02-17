Births to under-25s decline to record low proportion

The proportion of births to mothers aged under 25 years in 2025 reached a record low of 1 in 7 births, half of what it was a generation ago, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

There were 57,705 live births registered in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2025. In 1995 (around one generation ago), the number of births was similar, with 57,672 live births registered that year. In 1965 (around two generations ago), the number of births was slightly higher, at 60,045.

Fourteen percent of births in 2025 were to mothers aged under 25 years ('younger mothers'). This is down from 28 percent in 1995, and 46 percent in 1965.

The median age of mothers who gave birth in 2025 was 31.7 years, up from 28.6 years in 1995 and 25.5 years in 1965.