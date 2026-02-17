Long-term Infrastructure Plan welcomed by road freight sector

Road freight association Transporting New Zealand has welcomed the release of the Infrastructure Commission's National Infrastructure Plan that was tabled in Parliament by Minister Chris Bishop today.

Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Dom Kalasih says that the National Infrastructure Plan takes a well-reasoned, long-term view of New Zealand's infrastructure needs and funding arrangements, including the road and rail networks.

"The Plan emphasises the importance of maintaining existing assets, the need for road revenue reform, and the importance of ensuring that party politics don't disrupt the delivery of good infrastructure maintenance and improvements:

"Not every major project will attract consensus, but that need not prevent progress. Political contestability is normal, and priorities will shift over time. What matters is staying focused on the fundamentals - looking after existing assets, delivering projects well, planning efficiently, and being transparent about costs and outcomes." (National Infrastructure Plan, page 33)

"Transporting New Zealand is a strong advocate of these three pillars, and we're looking forward to seeing the Government's formal response to the plan later this year. We encourage all opposition parties to do the same."

Kalasih says that the severe weather and travel disruptions affecting the country this year demonstrate the importance of prioritising asset maintenance and renewals, that the Infrastructure Commission says should account for 60 per cent of total infrastructure spending. Total infrastructure spending is currently $20 billion per year.

"A strong message we hear from our road freight members is the importance of maintaining the existing road network. That has been historically underfunded by successive governments."

Kalasih says he is looking forward to discussing the Plan and feedback from Transporting New Zealand members with the Infrastructure Commission and elected officials.