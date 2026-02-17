Dark day for workers as Parliament passes bill that strips away job security

Parliament has just passed the most extreme anti-worker legislation since the notorious Employment Contracts Act of 1991, stripping away protections that have been the foundation of fair employment for decades.

"The Employment Relations Amendment Bill effectively introduces fire at will, leaving New Zealand workers more vulnerable than at any time in the past 30 years," said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"This is a disgraceful power grab by employers that will pile more pressure on families already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis this Government promised to fix.

"Workers can now be sacked at will with employers able to undermine personal grievance protections even when their own conduct is clearly unreasonable.

"This law change will radically change every workplace in New Zealand. Workers can be unjustifiably dismissed and walk away with nothing.

"How does threatening people's jobs help families cope with higher prices and a weak job market? It shows how heartless this Government is - prioritising the profits of business over the wellbeing of working New Zealanders and their families."

The changes will also affect the quality of public services New Zealanders rely on.

"Insecure workers means insecure services. When teachers, health workers, and other public servants face constant job insecurity, it undermines their ability to deliver the quality services New Zealanders deserve.

"This law will drive down wages and accelerate the exodus of skilled workers offshore to countries that value their expertise and provide job security."

"Supporters of this law change talk about 'labour market flexibility.' But flexibility is not evenly shared.

"For large employers, it means more power. For workers, it means uncertainty - wondering whether a minor mistake could cost them their job, or whether a new contract quietly removes protections they once relied on.

"Just like in 1991, with the Employment Contracts Act, business lobby groups are the strongest supporters of these reforms while workers face losing their jobs, reduced protections and weaker bargaining power."

Latest attack in Government's war on workers

The bill is the latest in a series of attacks on working New Zealanders by the Coalition Government:

Axed Fair Pay Agreements

Reinstated 90-day fire at will

Scrapped pay equity for more than150,000 women workers

Suppressed minimum wage increases

Proposing to cut back sick leave for part-time workers

"The changes made today continue the shift of power in one direction only - strengthening the hand of large employers while leaving workers more exposed in an already fragile economy," said Fitzsimons.

"This Government's priorities are clear: landlords and big business are in but working New Zealanders and their families are out.

"Come the election in November, the PSA will be reminding voters of the choices the Coalition parties have made to put the interests of business ahead of working families."

Background Employment Relations Amendment Bill

In summary, the changes will: