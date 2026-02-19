Stephen Hatfield from Tauranga-based Hatfield Business Development and Accounting Services

Stephen Hatfield is supporting the Tauranga business community as a sponsor of the upcoming event hosted by NZ Business Connect on 24 February. Held at Little Long Espresso, the gathering will feature guest speaker Annika Hinze from the Cybersecurity and AI department at the University of Waikato, bringing insight into issues increasingly shaping modern business.

A Tauranga-based Chartered Accountant with more than 30 years of experience, Stephen leads Hatfield Business Development and Accounting Services with a philosophy centred on helping small and medium-sized businesses make informed, confident decisions. Since establishing his boutique practice in 2012, he has offered a model built on three connected pillars: business planning and development, traditional accounting services, and tax.

This integrated approach reflects Stephen’s belief that accounting should go beyond reporting on the past. While strong financial compliance and clear reporting remain essential, his focus extends to helping clients understand their present position and plan strategically for their future prosperity. Whether that success means navigating tax obligations smoothly or achieving long-term growth goals, his role is to provide guidance that is practical, accessible, and forward-looking.

The values underpinning his practice reinforce this mindset:

proactive communication throughout the year

clarity in language and avoidance of jargon

a positive and conscientious working attitude

solution focused, forward thinking advice

supporting a healthy work and life balance for his team

Stephen’s sponsorship reflects a shared alignment with the purpose of NZ Business Connect events, which encourage meaningful connections, knowledge sharing, and collaboration across the business community. By supporting this Tauranga gathering, he is helping create an environment where professionals can exchange ideas and explore emerging topics such as cybersecurity and artificial intelligence alongside trusted business fundamentals.

Those wishing to connect with Stephen can do so directly:

Phone: 07 579 6022

Email: Stephen@hatfield.co.nz

Website: www.hatfield.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz