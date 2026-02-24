Ruan Chryssafis of Vega Mortgages Ltd Joins NZ Business Connect

NZ Business Connect is pleased to introduce Ruan Chryssafis of Vega Mortgages Ltd to the network, bringing extensive lending expertise and a relationship-driven approach to helping New Zealanders achieve their property and financial goals.

Ruan began his mortgage advisory business in April 2018 after five years working as a Home Lending Specialist with ANZ Bank. While banking provided a strong technical foundation, he saw greater opportunity to support clients by working across multiple lenders and offering more tailored, strategic advice. Establishing his own advisory business allowed him to focus on what he enjoys most: guiding people through complex lending processes and helping them make confident, informed decisions.

Ruan specialises in residential lending, assisting existing homeowners, first-home buyers, property investors, and those undertaking construction projects. He also supports business owners with cashflow funding, asset finance, commercial lending, and development finance. By working closely with major banks and non-bank lenders, he evaluates borrowing capacity and structures lending solutions aligned to each client’s personal goals, whether that means accelerating mortgage repayment, improving cashflow, or building a long-term property portfolio.

Relationships are central to Ruan’s success. With 80 percent of new business generated through referrals, trust and clear communication are key pillars of his approach. He encourages clients to engage early, before securing a property or finalising savings, as early planning enables stronger lending positioning and smoother approvals. With the belief that every situation has a solution, he brings persistence and clarity to even the most complex scenarios.

Supported by a postgraduate diploma in banking and a Bachelor of Commerce in finance and international trade, alongside 15 years of lending experience and personal property investment experience, Ruan understands lending from both professional and real-world perspectives.

Having assisted more than 1,000 clients on their property journey, Ruan joins NZ Business Connect with a commitment to honesty, integrity, and building meaningful connections within the business community.

Contact Ruan Chryssafis

ruan@vegalend.co.nz

021 901 702

https://vegalend.co.nz/ruan-chryssafis

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz