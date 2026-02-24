Christchurch: Fresh-air cooling for sealed summer homes

CANTERBURY

Christchurch, New Zealand — Modern, airtight homes are brilliant for winter efficiency but can feel stuffy in summer—especially when the AC is doing all the work. FAS Energy is tackling that challenge by pairing energy-recovery ventilation (Lossnay-style balanced ventilation) with ducted air conditioning so families enjoy cool temperatures and fresher indoor air during Canterbury’s hot, dry afternoons.

The design starts with a walk-through of your layout: where people sleep, cook, and gather; how sun and glazing load each room; and any hayfever or humidity concerns. Supply and extract grilles are mapped to keep air moving quietly through bedrooms and living areas while the energy-recovery core tempers incoming air. Controls are set for summer—bypass mode when evening air is favourable, gentle background ventilation to reduce CO₂, and fan profiles coordinated with the ducted system for low noise.

“When cooling and fresh air work together, rooms feel calm rather than cold,” said a spokesperson for FAS Energy. “You cut stuffiness, ease pollen, and keep power use sensible.”

What FAS Energy delivers:

- Balanced, filtered ventilation that eases AC load

- Duct design for quiet supply and effective return paths

- Filter selection and care for peak pollen months

- Tidy, coordinated installation and a full controls walkthrough

About FAS Energy

FAS Energy designs and installs right-sized HVAC solutions for New Zealand homes and light-commercial spaces. From the first consult to the final handover, customers get plain-English advice, neat workmanship, and practical coaching on filters and controls. Working with reputable brands and backing projects with dependable warranties and responsive after-care, FAS Energy focuses on long-term value: quiet comfort, sensible running costs, and systems that are easy to live with.