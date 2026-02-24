Wellington: Cool air that actually feels fresh

WELLINGTON

Wellington, New Zealand — On still, muggy nights or wind-whipped afternoons, simply recirculating indoor air can leave homes feeling heavy. FAS Energy’s integrated design pairs energy-recovery ventilation with ducted air conditioning to deliver quiet cooling and continuously refreshed, filtered air across the capital’s varied microclimates.

After a room-by-room survey, the team plans supply and extract points to avoid drafts and kitchen/bathroom cross-flows, selects filters suited to local pollen, and aligns fan curves so ventilation and AC don’t compete. Summer controls include simple schedules, night-quiet profiles, and bypass operation when the outside air is milder than indoors—ideal for bedrooms that need steady, gentle airflow.

“Fresh air plus cooling beats cooling alone,” said a spokesperson for FAS Energy. “You sleep easier, rooms recover faster after hot days, and indoor air feels lighter.”

Included with every project:

Balanced, filtered airflow tuned to Wellington conditions

Ducted AC designed for even temperatures and low noise

Discreet trunking, weather-savvy penetrations, clean finishes

Clear guidance on filter maintenance and efficient settings

Learn more and request a plan via home ventilation systems Wellington.

About FAS Energy

FAS Energy brings technical rigour and friendly service to ventilation and air-conditioning projects across the Wellington region. Homeowners receive brand-agnostic recommendations, transparent inclusions, and meticulous installation, followed by warranties and responsive support. The outcome is balanced comfort—air quality, acoustics, and efficiency working together—without fuss.