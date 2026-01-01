Zoom Print – 30 Years of Fast, Bespoke Printing Solutions a Part of NZ Business Connect

NZ Business Connect is pleased to spotlight Zoom Print, a long-standing, family-owned print business delivering high-quality, customised print solutions across the region.

With roots stretching back three decades, Zoom Design & Print was purchased by its current owners in 2010 and continues to operate as a family-run business. Built on a practical “can do” attitude, the team has developed a reputation for producing bespoke print solutions that bring brands to life. From flat-pack tailored boxes to large-format signage, if it can be printed, chances are Zoom can produce it.

Zoom Print services a broad range of clients, with a strong presence in real estate, property management and development, small to medium-sized businesses, schools and training institutes, and local councils. Their offering spans everything from building and real estate signage to business cards, pens, vinyl stickers, vehicle signage, and promotional materials. The key difference lies not just in what they print, but how they deliver it.

High-speed digital printing enables fast and efficient turnaround times, with many jobs completed within 24 hours when required. For larger runs, their precision offset printing and superior print finishing provide cost-effective, high-quality results. Clients benefit from being able to access everything under one roof, from graphic design through to final production, ensuring brand consistency and professional presentation.

Behind the scenes, experienced personnel drive the business forward. Their signwriter brings a wealth of technical expertise, while their graphic designer adds creativity and flair to every project. Owners Debbie & Jason lead with a passion for customer satisfaction and pride in delivering a job well done.

Recent investments in wide-format high-end print and manufacturing equipment, along with the shift from solvent-based printers to environmentally friendlier water-based latex technology, demonstrate Zoom Print’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Family values, customer-first service, and a constant drive to improve continue to define Zoom Print in a competitive and evolving industry.

Contact Zoom Print

https://www.zoomprint.co.nz/contact-us

0800 249 666

sales@zoomprint.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz