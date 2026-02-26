AI and Emerging Talent: A Future Focused Conversation at NZ Business Connect Tauranga

Following the first Tauranga NZ Business Connect event of 2026 on 24 February, business leaders left with a refreshed and optimistic perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of entry level roles.

Proudly sponsored by Stephen Hatfield of Hatfield Accounting Tauranga, with venue sponsorship from Little Long Espresso, the event brought together professionals from across the region to explore how AI is reshaping both university pathways and business environments. Guest speaker Annika Hinze from The University of Waikato delivered practical insights into what this technological shift really means for interns, graduates and small to medium sized enterprises.

Her message was clear and reassuring. AI is not here to replace emerging talent. It is here to support it.

“AI isn’t here to take their jobs,” she explained. “It’s here to help them be more proactive and produce creativity.” By handling repetitive and time consuming tasks, AI enables young professionals to focus on higher value work such as critical thinking, innovation and strategic problem solving. Rather than removing opportunity, it enhances the ability of interns and graduates to contribute meaningfully from an early stage in their careers.

Annika also outlined two key forms of AI shaping today’s workplaces. Generative AI can create new ideas and content, even if it occasionally makes mistakes. Agentic AI goes a step further, acting autonomously based on data inputs and trends to make decisions with minimal prompting. While these tools are powerful, she emphasised they are most effective when used alongside human judgement, curiosity and creativity.

For New Zealand’s SMEs, this presents significant opportunity. Small businesses are agile and innovative but often operate with limited resources. Interns bring fresh thinking, digital confidence and a willingness to experiment with emerging tools. In return, they gain invaluable real world experience, professional networks and a clearer understanding of how businesses operate.

When AI capability and emerging talent come together within SMEs, it creates a partnership where both sides grow stronger and more future ready.

