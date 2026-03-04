NZ Business Connect Welcomes Converge Web – Building Digital Foundations That Drive Real Growth

NZ Business Connect is proud to feature Converge Web, a purpose-driven digital agency helping New Zealand businesses build strong online foundations that support sustainable growth.

Founded in May 2024, Converge Web began not as a commercial venture, but as a group of passionate friends serving in their church’s media and tech ministry. Supporting website development, social media, and photo and videography for their church community, the team quickly gained recognition for their work. As business owners within that community began seeking support for their own digital growth, what started as volunteer service naturally evolved into the foundation of Converge Web.

Converge Web offers website design and development, SEO optimisation, and paid advertising across Google and Meta platforms, taking the time to understand each client’s goals, audience, and long-term vision. By integrating these services into a cohesive digital growth system, the team helps New Zealand businesses of all sizes, from startups to growing SMEs, build strategies that are clear, results-focused, and designed to deliver sustainable, measurable growth.

At the core of the business is a simple belief: everyone deserves the opportunity to dream big and to have people around them who genuinely support that journey. Converge Web does not just see brands or websites, they see the people behind them, their purpose, their passion, and the reason they started in the first place. That understanding shapes how they partner with clients, simplifying what can often feel like an overwhelming digital landscape and helping business owners move forward with clarity and confidence.

Looking ahead, Converge Web is working towards providing free websites for churches and non-profit organisations across New Zealand, reflecting their commitment to strengthening communities and expanding positive impact.

Their collaborative mindset, integrity, and focus on meaningful growth align strongly with the values of NZ Business Connect, reinforcing the network’s shared commitment to supporting ambitious New Zealand businesses.

