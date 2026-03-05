Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites Auckland Achieves Internationally Recognised GSTC Certification

Best Western Newmarket is proud to announce it has officially achieved certification from the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, one of the world’s most respected and credible authorities in sustainable tourism.

GSTC Certification is recognised globally as the gold standard for sustainable travel and tourism. It represents a rigorous, independent assessment of a property’s environmental, social, cultural and economic practices. Achieving this milestone places Best Western Newmarket among a select group of tourism businesses worldwide that meet internationally benchmarked sustainability criteria.

For guests, this certification provides confidence that their stay actively supports responsible tourism. From energy efficiency initiatives and waste reduction programmes to responsible sourcing and community engagement, sustainability is embedded into daily operations at the hotel. Every detail, from behind the scenes systems to guest facing experiences, has been reviewed against strict global standards.

Owner Andy Chen says the certification reflects years of commitment and careful planning.

“We are incredibly proud to achieve GSTC Certification. Our team has worked hard to ensure that our operations meet internationally recognised standards, while still delivering the high level of comfort and service our guests expect.”

Located in the heart of Auckland’s vibrant Newmarket precinct, Best Western Newmarket welcomes both business and leisure travellers seeking comfort, convenience and now, the assurance of globally recognised sustainable practices. The team understands that today’s travellers are increasingly conscious of their environmental impact and want their accommodation choices to reflect their values.

GSTC Certification is not a one off achievement. It requires ongoing commitment, continuous improvement and regular auditing to ensure standards are maintained. This reflects the hotel’s long term vision to reduce its footprint while enhancing the experience of every guest who walks through its doors.

By aligning with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council’s internationally recognised framework, Best Western Newmarket demonstrates leadership within New Zealand’s accommodation sector and reinforces its commitment to protecting the environment, supporting the local community and delivering exceptional hospitality.

Guests can now stay with confidence, knowing their visit contributes to a more sustainable future for Auckland and beyond.

