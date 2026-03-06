Celebrating 25 Years of JSR Refrigeration & Air Conditioning with NZ Business Connect

Late last year, the NZ Business Connect end of year event, proudly sponsored by JSR Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, brought together members of the Waikato business community for an evening of connection, celebration, and reflection.

Held at the Randhawa family home in Tamahere, the event welcomed 97 attendees representing a diverse range of industries from across the region. The gathering marked an important milestone, celebrating 25 years of JSR Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, a company that has built a strong reputation for quality service, reliability, and long standing relationships with its clients and community.

View the event video here:

https://youtu.be/RkaL2iZiluM



The evening provided a valuable opportunity for local professionals to reconnect, share ideas, and strengthen business relationships as the year drew to a close. NZ Business Connect events are designed to foster meaningful connections, and the relaxed setting made it easy for guests to network and engage in conversation.

Guests heard from an outstanding line-up of speakers, including:

Don Ha

Tim Macindoe, Mayoral Candidate for Hamilton

Ryan Hamilton, MP for Hamilton East

His Excellency Dr Madan Mohan Sethi

Pooja Goel

Tama Potaka, MP for Hamilton West

Jujhar Randhawa, sponsor and host



Each speaker shared thoughtful insights on leadership, community engagement, and the importance of strong connections within the business community. Their perspectives added depth to the evening and highlighted the role collaboration plays in supporting local growth and opportunity.

The event was also supported by generous contributions from local businesses. Guests enjoyed Green Horn energy drinks, catering from The Lawrenson Group and The Cook, and beautifully crafted 25th anniversary cupcakes by The Girl on the Swing, adding a celebratory touch to the occasion.

With a warm atmosphere and a strong sense of community, the evening was a fitting way to close out the year while celebrating the success of JSR Refrigeration & Air Conditioning and the connections that continue to strengthen the Waikato business community.