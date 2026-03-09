Best Toilets in NZ: How to Choose the Right One for Your Home in 202f

NORTH SHORE CITY

Best Toilets in NZ: How to Choose the Right One for Your Home in 2026

If you’re planning a bathroom renovation north shore or replacing an older toilet, choosing the right model can make a big difference to your home. With so many designs, brands, and features available, finding the best toilet in NZ can feel confusing at first.

From water efficiency and comfort to style and budget, there are several factors to consider before making your decision. As experienced plumbers working across Auckland and the North Shore, the team at Extreme Plumbing has installed hundreds of toilets over the years. Here’s our guide to helping Kiwi homeowners choose the best option for their bathroom in 202f.

Why Choosing the Right Toilet Is Important

A toilet is one of the most frequently used fixtures in any home. Choosing the wrong one can lead to ongoing issues such as:

Higher water consumption and increased water bills

Frequent blockages or poor flushing performance

Uncomfortable seating or awkward height

Ongoing maintenance or repair costs

On the other hand, a well-designed toilet provides reliable performance, efficient water use, and long-term durability. Investing in a quality toilet now can save you money and inconvenience in the future.

Common Types of Toilets in New Zealand

Before choosing a model, it helps to understand the different toilet styles commonly installed in New Zealand homes.

Close-Coupled Toilets

Close-coupled toilets are the most common option found in Kiwi homes. The cistern sits directly on top of the toilet pan, creating a simple and compact design.

They are typically:

Affordable

Easy to install

Reliable and widely available

Because of their practicality, they remain one of the most popular choices for bathroom renovations.

Back-to-Wall Toilets

Back-to-wall toilets offer a more modern appearance. The toilet pan sits against the wall while the cistern is hidden inside a cabinet or wall cavity.

Benefits include:

Sleek, modern design

Fewer visible pipes

Easier cleaning around the toilet

These toilets are a popular choice for contemporary bathrooms across New Zealand.

Wall-Hung Toilets

Wall-hung toilets are mounted directly onto the wall with the cistern concealed behind it. The toilet pan appears to “float” above the floor.

Advantages include:

A modern and minimalist look

Easy cleaning underneath the toilet

Ideal for smaller bathrooms

However, wall-hung toilets usually cost more to install due to the required in-wall frame and plumbing setup.

Smart Toilets

Smart toilets are becoming increasingly popular in high-end New Zealand homes. These advanced models often include features such as:

Heated seats

Built-in bidet systems

Automatic flushing

Soft-close lids

While they come with a higher price tag, they offer a premium bathroom experience.

Top Toilets in NZ for 2026

Based on performance, water efficiency, and plumber recommendations, here are some of the best toilet options currently available in New Zealand.

Caroma Luna Cleanflush®

The Caroma Luna Cleanflush is widely regarded as one of the best-performing toilets in NZ.

Key features include:

4-star WELS water efficiency rating

Rimless design for improved hygiene

Reliable flushing performance

Caroma is a trusted brand across Australia and New Zealand, making it a popular choice for many households.

Englefield Milano Back-to-Wall Suite

The Englefield Milano is a stylish and compact toilet suite designed for modern bathrooms.

Highlights include:

Space-saving design

Dual flush system to conserve water

Easy installation and maintenance

It’s a great option for smaller bathrooms or ensuite renovations.

American Standard Cygnet Hygiene Rim®

American Standard is known for high-quality bathroom fixtures, and the Cygnet suite is no exception.

Key benefits include:

Advanced rimless flush technology

Contemporary back-to-wall design

Durable construction

Its hygienic flushing system helps reduce bacteria build-up inside the pan.

Kohler Reach Compact Suite

Kohler’s Reach Compact Suite offers a balance between affordability and performance.

Features include:

Compact design for tight spaces

Reliable dual-flush system

Quality manufacturing from a trusted brand

It’s an excellent choice for homeowners wanting a durable toilet at a reasonable price.

Toto Neorest Smart Toilet

For those wanting the ultimate luxury bathroom upgrade, the Toto Neorest is one of the most advanced toilets available.

Premium features include:

Integrated bidet functions

Heated seat and automatic lid

Self-cleaning technology

While it comes with a higher price tag, it offers exceptional comfort and cutting-edge technology.

How to Choose the Best Toilet for Your Bathroom

When selecting a new toilet for your home, it’s important to consider several factors.

Bathroom Size

Compact toilets or wall-hung designs work well in smaller bathrooms where space is limited.

Budget

Basic toilets can start from around $400, while premium models and smart toilets can cost several thousand dollars.

Water Efficiency

Look for toilets with a strong WELS rating. More efficient models use less water, helping reduce your water bills over time.

Bathroom Style

Choose a toilet that complements the overall design of your bathroom renovation.

Cleaning and Maintenance

Rimless toilets and back-to-wall designs are generally easier to clean and maintain.

How Much Does Toilet Installation Cost in NZ?

The cost of installing a toilet in New Zealand depends on the complexity of the job.

For a straightforward replacement, installation typically costs between:

$250 – $500

However, if plumbing needs to be relocated or new pipework is required during a renovation, installation costs may increase.

It’s always best to get a quote from a qualified north shore plumber to ensure the work is done safely and correctly.

Choosing the Best Toilet for Your Home

The best toilet for your home will depend on your budget, available space, and the style of your bathroom. For most New Zealand households, trusted brands such as Caroma, Englefield, and Kohler offer a great combination of durability, performance, and value.

If you’re upgrading your bathroom or replacing an old toilet, professional installation ensures everything works properly and complies with plumbing regulations.

At Extreme Plumbing, we supply and install high-quality toilets across Auckland and the North Shore. Our experienced north shore plumbers can help you choose the right option for your bathroom and ensure it’s installed correctly.

� Contact Extreme Plumbing today for a quote on toilet supply and installation in Auckland and the North Shore.