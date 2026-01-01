NZ Business Connect Introduces Hillcrest Spinal – Trusted Chiropractic Care Serving the Waikato Since 1971

NZ Business Connect is pleased to introduce Hillcrest Spinal, a long-established chiropractic clinic that has been supporting the health and well-being of the Waikato community for more than five decades.

Originally opened in 1971 by Dr Allen Elley, Hillcrest Spinal was one of the first chiropractic clinics in the region. The practice quickly became a trusted name in local healthcare, providing relief and rehabilitation for generations of patients. Over the years, the clinic has been carefully passed between dedicated owners, each committed to maintaining the high standard of care established from the beginning.

Today, Hillcrest Spinal is led by Dr Sarkaw Randhawa, who became the clinic’s third owner in 2016. In a testament to the strong legacy of the practice, Dr Elley continued working alongside her until his retirement just before turning 80 years old. This continuity has helped preserve the clinic’s strong community ties while also introducing modern approaches to treatment.

Chiropractic care remains the core service at Hillcrest Spinal, helping patients address spinal pain, improve mobility, and restore everyday comfort. The clinic also offers acupuncture and massage services. In addition, other health professionals work from the practice rooms, including a counsellor who is a Clinical Traumatologist working with children and young people, creating a supportive multidisciplinary environment for patients.

Hillcrest Spinal welcomes a wide range of patients, including office workers, elderly clients, sports participants, children, pregnant women, and anyone experiencing spinal discomfort. The clinic’s philosophy focuses on practical results and helping patients return to normal activity as efficiently as possible.

Dr Randhawa brings extensive medical experience to her work. Before becoming a chiropractor, she served as a paramedic and holds a degree in Paramedicine alongside a Master’s in Rehabilitation. She integrates this knowledge into her treatment approach, allowing her to assess conditions comprehensively and guide patients from pain to recovery quickly and effectively.

A key point of difference for Hillcrest Spinal is its patient-first approach. New patients in urgent pain are prioritised for same-day appointments and are treated during their first visit following assessment. The clinic also offers complimentary chiropractic care for children aged 13 and under, ensuring families can access support when it is needed most.

With more than 50 years of service behind it, Hillcrest Spinal continues to combine experience, compassion, and professional expertise to support the health of the Waikato community. Their commitment to practical care and strong community relationships aligns closely with the values of NZ Business Connect, strengthening the network’s shared focus on supporting trusted local businesses that make a meaningful difference.

Contact Hillcrest Spinal:

Phone 07 856 6442

info@hillcrestspinal.co.nz

021 100 7363

https://hamiltonchiropractor.co.nz/



