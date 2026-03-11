Gurinder Singh of LM Realty Presents a Spacious First Home Opportunity at 29 Wall Street, Nawton, Hamilton

For buyers searching for space, comfort, and value in Hamilton, 29 Wall Street in Nawton offers an exciting opportunity. Marketed by Gurinder Singh of LM Realty, this well-presented property stands out not only for its practical layout and convenient location, but also for its generous size, making it a compelling option for first home buyers and investors alike.

View the video here: https://youtube.com/shorts/1gAATUiaJT8?si=P9XPl4XOmCkR1N3o

Larger Than Many First Homes in the Area

One of the standout features of this home is its approximately 140 square metre floor area, which is notably larger than many typical first homes in the Nawton area. Many entry level properties in the suburb are smaller three bedroom homes, so the additional space here provides greater flexibility for modern living, whether that means accommodating a growing family, setting up a home office, or simply enjoying room to spread out.

Comfortable Living Spaces Filled with Natural Light

Inside, the home features three well-sized bedrooms, each offering comfortable living space and good natural light. The main living area is spacious and welcoming, creating a central hub for family life. A bright sunroom adds another valuable living zone, capturing plenty of sunshine and providing the perfect place to relax, entertain guests, or enjoy a quiet moment throughout the day.

Practical Kitchen and Everyday Convenience

The modern kitchen connects easily to a separate dining area, making everyday meals and family gatherings simple and practical. Thoughtful additions such as a second toilet and separate laundry enhance convenience for busy households, while aluminium joinery contributes to durability and low maintenance living.

Secure Outdoor Space for Families and Pets

The property also includes internal access to a single garage, offering secure parking and extra storage. Outside, the fully fenced section provides a safe and private outdoor space, ideal for children and pets.

Convenient Nawton Location Close to Everything

Location adds further appeal. Situated just minutes from The Base shopping centre and approximately 10 minutes from Hamilton’s CBD, the home provides easy access to shopping, dining, public transport, and local schools.

Ready for Its Next Owners

Combining a larger-than-typical floor plan with practical features and a convenient location, 29 Wall Street presents a fantastic opportunity for buyers wanting a first home that offers a little more space than usual. It is a property that delivers comfort today while offering strong long term value in one of Hamilton’s well established suburbs.

View the properties Ad here: https://www.oneroof.co.nz/property/waikato/nawton/29-wall-street/yOGmM

To learn more or arrange a viewing, contact Gurinder Singh at LM Realty today and take the next step toward making this spacious Nawton property your new home.

